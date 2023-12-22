The market in Mexico moves fleetingly. Something normal considering that the next tournament begins on January 12 and the intention of most teams is to reach it with their full squads. This seems complex, since the reality is that although some institutions such as Cruz Azul have worked effectively, others such as the two finalists have time against them since they were active for a month longer than half of the Liga MX.
In fact, Cruz Azul itself could have a crossover in the market with the América eagles, because although unlike other transfer periods on this occasion they have not had too many desired players in common, now, the two teams from the capital of the country are targeting the same right-back, however, both offer a different role.
The player in question is Ricardo Chávez from Atlético de San Luis. La Maquina offers the Mexican ownership in the squad if he arrives, since the idea is to place Huescas in his natural zone as a winger and give Escobar continuity as a center back, leaving the right wing in the hands of Chávez. While América would leave Ricardo at the start with a substitute role behind Kevin Álvarez and filling the gap left by the retired Miguel Layún, with the promise that there will be competition for the position, especially because André Jardine knows the player perfectly. Mexican whom he directed no more than six months ago.
#Ricardo #Chávez #decide #Cruz #Azul #America
Leave a Reply