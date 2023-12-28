America must speed up the market, although the bulk of the squad is still in the holiday season, there are 15 days left until the start of the next tournament and the club's intention being to seek the two-time championship at all costs, the reality is that those from Coapa work with slowness, at the moment only the departure of Miguel Layún has been defined, this due to the retirement of the veteran and the continuity of Lichnovsky for six more months on loan.
It seems that the intention of the eagles is, once the departures are finalized, to seek to close the arrival of reinforcements. They have made this move precisely with the goodbye of Miguel Layún, having already made room on the right side, those from Coapa probed the market to fill the void, with two options on the table for this, Jorge Sánchez and Ricardo Chávez, however, It will be the latter who will be the reinforcement of the Liga MX champion for 2024.
Fernando Esquivel and Brian Frias assure that the negotiations between América and Atlético de San Luis are at their final point and barring a surprise, Ricardo will arrive at the nest to fully compete with Kevin Álvarez. Chávez is a man completely trusted by André Jardine, in fact, those from Coapa have been looking for him since the summer, although the Potosinos refused to sell him, now, the red and white club was accessible with the established player who sees this signing as a the team in the country's capital the best opportunity of his career. After a week of negotiations, it is expected that the movement will be made official in the following days.
