América continues with a firm step and gives the impression that they have the strength to repeat as Liga MX champions at the end of the season. However, the board and coaching staff are already working on assembling the squad for the summer market, and as we have informed you in 90min, André Jardine's first direct request for the next cycle is the signature of Ricardo Chávez, a necessary reinforcement.
Since Jardine took power at América, the Brazilian-born coach put Ricardo's name on the board's table. The previous semester, his signature was not fulfilled and the last winter market, despite the coach's insistence, was not fulfilled either. has made the signing. Now, André asks for it once again and Santiago Baños' management cannot afford to fail, because today more than ever the strategist requires him for the immediate future.
Layún's loss has hit hard in Coapa, neither Álvarez nor Lara have been able to perform as the coach demands, so much so that he has adapted to Israel Reyes on the spot. Jardine knows that the weakest position in the squad since he arrived at the nest is the right back, so he wants to solve the problem with a single move and that is Chávez, a defender with great concepts in defense and who has the potential to add in attack and above all, he has the coach's total confidence and perfectly understands what is being worked on on the field.
