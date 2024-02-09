Another record round for the Korn Ferry Tour, although not as high as Thursday's, upset the Astara Golf Championship tablewhich had its second round this Friday on the two courses of the Country Club of Bogotá.

The protagonist of the brand was the South African Aldrich Potgieter, 19 years old and in his second season as a professional, who has had a dream start this year on the circuit.

Potgieter had already won his first tournament a couple of weeks ago, in the Bahamas, and now he remained in the history books of the circuit by shooting a round of 59 strokes (-11) on the course of Pacos and Fabios.

The Chilean Cristóbal del Solar, who surprised the world of this sport on Thursday with the best card in the history of professional golf, 57 strokes, this time had a more complicated time in the other field that hosts the tournament, Fundadores. However, he finished with 69 hits (-2), to accumulate 126 and be one stroke behind Potgieter.

Ricardo Celia is still involved in the tournament dispute

Photo: Carlos Avendaño. Astara Golf Championship

Barranquilla native Ricardo Celia showed his face for local golf and got fully into the fight for the title. He had a great round this Friday: 66 strokes, five under par, at Fundadores. He is third in the table, with 128, three behind the leader and tied with Americans Charles Porter and Max McGreevy.

Celia aspires to be the second Colombian player to win this competition. Juan Sebastián Muñoz launched his career in 2016, when he was invited to the tournament and was crowned champion. After winning a tournament on the PGA Tour, the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2019, the Bogota native plays today at LIV Golf.

The other Colombians did not make the cut, which was 135 strokes, six under par. The one who came closest was Daniel Faccini, whose -5 this Friday in Pacos was not enough to get him into the weekend: he finished with -3 in the accumulated. Felipe Álvarez finished with -2, Marcelo Rozo with par and Santiago Leal with +8.

