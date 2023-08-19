Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/18/2023 – 21:46

The writer and philologist, Ricardo Cavaliere, took office on the night of this Friday (18), in chair number 8 of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), replacing the writer Cleonice Berardinelli, who died in January of this year, aged 106 .

Elected in April, Cavaliere graduated in Literature from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and has a master’s and doctorate in Portuguese, also from UFRJ. He is a retired professor at the Fluminense Federal University. He is still active in the graduate program in Language Studies. also a member of the Brazilian Academy of Philology.

The philologist has experience in the area of ​​Literature and Linguistics, focused on the description of Portuguese and the historiography of grammatical studies. He is the author of over one hundred scholarly works.

Upon assuming the chair at the ABL, Cavaliere said that he will “seek to honor the vow that was granted to me to be here now and continue the work that our philologists in the past started so well and did so in a qualified way”.

Cavaliere is the author of the following works: Phonology and morphology in Brazilian scientific grammar (2000), Essential points in phonetics and phonology (2005), Denoting words and related terms: an argumentative view (2009), Grammar in Brazil: ideas, paths and parameters (2014) and History of grammar in Brazil: 16th to 19th centuries (2022).

Among the commendations received, the title of Great Merit from the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura (2008), the Medal of Philological Merit from the Brazilian Academy of Philology (2018) and the Celso Cunha Award from the Brazilian Union of Writers (2015) stand out.