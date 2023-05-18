Sometimes the countryside and rural environment can be tedious. You don’t find as many people as in the city and day to day is apparently less dynamic. At least, that’s how Ricardo Cases (Orihuela, Alicante, 1971) felt when, in 2018, he decided to change the setting to which he has accustomed us, the rural Levante, for the Valencian capital. He set his gaze on urban territory while imposing another challenge: a new way of photographing that dispensed with the condition of developing a project using a particular language. A challenge that stimulated the perceptive gaze of this image hunter, accustomed to framing the chaos and absurdity of an instant in unexpected photographs bathed in the blinding light of the Mediterranean that give everyday life new meanings.

A set of photographic series arose from this investigation. “Chronicles of the absurd”, as the author himself refers to them, initially conceived as fanzines. set up the exhibition The ficus of the Parterre. Curated by Pablo Brezo, it is exhibited at the Center del Carme (which in parallel dedicates two other exhibitions to contemporary Spanish photography: Etc!, of Cristina de Middel and Asian Town, by Miguel Trillo). The exhibition takes its title from the series dedicated to the largest and oldest tree in Valencia, imprisoned for forty years by a gas station located a short distance away. Under Cases’ gaze, the monumental specimen emerges like a pachyderm, noble and wild, crushed by civilization. An anecdote that does not go unnoticed by the photographer, aware that the urban “is always strange if you look at it well. […] A rich laboratory in which to observe the chaotic interactions of some humans with others at the most basic level”, as Luis López Navarro points out in the text that includes the catalog of the exhibition.

The stimulus of the city will lead the photographer to maintain a compulsive production. To wander the streets waiting for, at the most unexpected moment, the place to express itself. Like when a balloon appears that has escaped a child. An object that will condition and dictate what to shoot, while Cases pursues it relentlessly. Interested in the limitations imposed by the sphere to photograph the urban context, in how the city is ordered under these parameters, the author composes as he can, without time to adjust the exposure. “The meeting was an epiphany,” recalls the photographer. Under the effect of the flash, the globe will become the white circle that determines the twelve images of the series. Ferdinand the Catholic Avenue (2022). Cases “allows himself to be carried away by the experience without giving importance to what happens in the photographs,” warns Sonia Berger, his editor at Dalpine, in another of the catalog texts.

It all started when, in December 2018, Cases opened an Instagram account under the name Pepe Misent. An allusion to the fictitious town that Rafael Chirbes used in Crematorium, the good lyrics and On the shore, in order to show the voracity with which wild urbanism transformed the region. “The networks, in terms of convenience with photographic production and its process, seem horrible to me,” says the photographer. “Uploading a photo of a project that is still open is perverse. It is as if one is writing a novel and is posting paragraphs on Twitter. I don’t want the likes condition me I only use the networks when a photograph is defined or matured within a project”. However, the author did not hesitate to start posting photos on the fictitious account that he would never upload under his name, while he bought a printer that allowed him to self-publish at home. He was thus producing zines while he was outlining his language. These are short-run publications that he distributed in allcollection, a platform for second-hand books and coins. There he shows a photograph where the visual stimuli that she finds as she passes through the city are superimposed.

Avenida de Fernando el Católico (2022). Ricardo Cases

The process “could have a relationship with my past, when I worked in the newspaper The world, with the search for the chronicle, but it is a report that has the opposite meaning to that of a newspaper since it does not interest anyone, except me, ”says Cases. “In my photographs there is a certain empathy with the situations that involve those who are on the tightrope.” If in his previous works the author returned to the place, to the idea over and over again, not here. They are chronicles of the moment. The reflection of an experience in its most faithful form. The occasion when the deafening sound of an orange flipping machine sweeps through a neighborhood, bringing the neighborhood out onto the streets to transform it into a feast of light, color and noise. In general, they are images articulated in a single photographic walk, where the author establishes formal relationships or meanings, which attract the viewer as short and spontaneous sentences.

The author makes use of flash to eliminate spatial depth and establish relationships between elements. “It is my tool for work and entertainment”, he points out. “I always pursue the same thing: take a photo that I have not taken. Something that is formally different. Let me surprise myself, not people. Like the balloon, which allowed me to relate to reality in another way. It will be the object that finally comes to impose even the title of the series on me”.

The exhibition arose at the initiative of the museum and provided the photographer with the opportunity to order something that was alive and give it coherence. However, the author chose to remove references to his publications in the sample. “I am not a bookmaker. I am a photographer, with very thoughtful photographs that I choose for each of my publications”, highlights Cases. “Contemporary photography has a lot to do with choral games of images, but perhaps my attitude is more conditioned by the fact that I come from the 20th century, where, in a way, an iconic photograph was required of the photographer. I have trained with the Afal group, where the photographers did not place so much emphasis on the series. That is why I like to live a single photo ”. A photograph that, on the other hand, has to do with an emotional blow. “I need to be in a context that excites me to achieve an image in which I find certain qualities. I don’t get excited in the same way in Miami as I do here. Alone with the smell of orange blossom, when May arrives and the orange blossom begins to come out, a trip strikes me. It’s like when footballers play at home. The orange trees encourage me to reach the other goal with some brilliance”.

‘The ficus of the Parterre‘, Ricardo Cases. Carmen Center. Valencia. Until June 18.

‘The ficus of the Parterre’, Ricardo Cases. Valencian generalitat. 112 pages.

