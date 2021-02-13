Ricardo Caruso Lombardi set fire to social networks in the last hour with statements about Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia and the Barracas Central club (the stadium bears the name of the boss of Viamonte 1366), an institution chaired since 2020 by the son of the AFA holder , Matías Tapia.

The former coach of Belgrano de Córdoba exploded after the fine that was imposed on him Pirate Cordovan for the incidents that occurred when he was in charge of the first team “light blue”.

Caruso Lombardi – despite no longer being part of Belgrano – did not remain silent and the always controversial DT used his social networks to show what he thinks of the sanction.

Caruso’s tweets would have been caused by the statements of Matías Tapia, son of the Chiqui Tapia and president of Barracas Central.

Matías in a radio interview called him “character” when it comes to talking about the former coach. This fact would have been the spark that made everything Caruso had been saving explode.

Dear Matias tapia I heard you on a radio, I am not a character, I have a name, it would be good if you explain why they would not let us leave the changing room, they put salt and witchcraft on the bank, they released the area to be attacked, disguised as garbage cans they attacked players. – R Caruso Lombardi (@LombaCaruso) February 12, 2021

“Dear Matias Tapia: I heard you on a radio, I’m not a character; I have a first and last name. It would be good if you explain why they wouldn’t let us out of the changing room, They put salt on us and (did) witchcraft in the bank. They (sic) liberated the area to be attacked and, disguised as garbage dumpsters, attacked the players “, Caruso shot without anesthesia.

“The costumes were not broken by the players, the disguised ones disarmed it and charged Belgrano. They put a referee to put (sic) a false report, you prohibited us from approaching the Chinese (by referee Nelson Sosa). What trust do you have with him ..? And you say they behaved well? Y COVID? More than 50 people without a chinstrap … “, he attacked this Friday in his account @LombaCaruso

The changing room was not broken by the players, the disguised disarmed it and they charged Belgrano, they put a referee to make a false report, you prohibited us from approaching the Chinese (referee) what confidence? and you say they behaved well? The COVID? More than 50 people without a mask – R Caruso Lombardi (@LombaCaruso) February 12, 2021

“Richard” made his resignation official as technical director of Belgrano de Córdoba at the end of 2020. The controversial coach made headlines for the camp battle of which both Barracas Central and his team were part. And, just a couple of days later, he pointed out that the AFA had a certain favoritism for San Martín de San Juan. This fact led a complaint against him by the president of the San Juan team, Jorge Miadosqui, and his subsequent departure from the Cordovan club.

“I resign because I no longer accept the evils of Claudio Tapia and Pablo Toviggino, who are the two who manage Argentine football. I’m not hiding, they want to erase me “ , he shot on La Red radio. “Last year Tapia made me go up to the third floor of AFA and escaped through the emergency elevator; afraid to face me. He is demonized for his team to be promoted to First and for fear that they will take his chair (from the presidency of the AFA), “he revealed without mincing words.

Again the president of afa Pablo Toviggino in action, now with the Chaqueños, what arbitration, !!! It is infallible poor vine shoot, with guemes he promoted it, this man is a crack, not his right hand that did not pass 16 avos and remains in B. – R Caruso Lombardi (@LombaCaruso) January 28, 2021

With Santiago Toviggino -to whom he assigns the true power in the AFA- he also continues “war”: “Again the president ‘of AFA, Pablo Toviggino, in action. Now with the Chaqueños (by Sarmiento de Resistencia, Jorge Capitanich’s team), what arbitration !!! It is infallible. Poor Sarmiento! With Güemes he promoted him; this man is crack. Not so his right hand that did not pass the 16th and stays in B (through Tapia and Barracas Central) “.

