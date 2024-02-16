Puebla has been the club with the least notable roster in the Liga MX for years and also for the same time serving as the brave of national soccer, because despite its financial shortcomings and therefore talent on the field, those from the fringe have won several tournaments Being at least in the playoffs, they experienced it with Reynoso, they improved with Larcamón and the current coach, Ricardo Carbajal, also put the club in the big party, however, today the coach is very close to dismissal.
Local sources affirm that the Puebla board is not at all satisfied with the club's performance this tournament, the team is sixteenth overall, that is, at the bottom of the table, also being second but defense and second but attack , that is why Ricardo Carbajal is counting his hours at the head of the team with everything and the great work he did in the previous tournament, which would not be worth it to continue.
The information states that if Puebla keeps Carbajal it is not by choice, but because the club has not found within the market the replacement with the profile they are looking for, which is why the Mexican remains at the head of the squad. Those on the fringe will have time to find Ricardo's replacement, since their game against Juárez has been postponed due to the death of 'Puma' Chávez this week, however, everything indicates that the Mexican will be the third coach cut from the tournament, yes, 3 in the span of 7 days.
#Ricardo #Carbajal #verge #dismissal #Puebla
