The journalist specialized in police Ricardo Canaletti and his entire family were infected with coronavirus and are transiting the Covid isolated in the house that they live in the city of Buenos Aires.

Canaletti had already registered to be vaccinated against Covid and was about to choose the vaccination center where he wanted to be inoculated when he just contracted the disease and, therefore, had to cancel the vaccination.

Describing how the course of the disease is taking, Canaletti said: “It’s like having thirty flu together”.

Sick of Covid, Ricardo Canaletti declared: “It pulls you a lot and makes it difficult for you to breathe well.” Photo Archive.

“It’s difficult, but every day you trust to be a little better, although it pulls you a lot and makes it difficult for you to breathe well”said Ricardo Canaletti, 66, in dialogue with the Teleshow portal.

The journalist also explained that he is isolated in the house where he lives with his wife Pilar – they have been married for 30 years – and their daughter, Leticia. Unfortunately, they are also infected with coronavirus.

The false negative

Canaletti indicated that he began to present symptoms compatible with Covid on April 24 last. “I didn’t feel well before,” he clarified. But unfortunately, I had a false negative “.

“I had registered for the vaccine and was about to choose a vaccination site when the swab was positive. So I did not arrive ”, lamented the driver of Crime chamber (TN, Saturdays at 15), whose partner in that same program, Rolando Barbano, also fell ill with Covid. May you all get better soon!

ACE