Next weekend the Classic Tapatio between the Chivas del Guadalajara and the Foxes of the Atlas. This is one of the most anticipated games of the eighth day and the coach Richard Chain he knows that there is concern in him prior to commitment. Here we present the 5 concerns of the Mexican helmsman,
Without a doubt, technical director Ricardo Cadena’s biggest concern is losing his job.
The helmsman is sitting on a powder keg and if Chivas doesn’t win, there’s ample chance he won’t be in the job anymore.
The whole of the chiverío is submerged in a deep crisis of results and they continue without knowing the victory so far in the tournament.
This is another of Cadena’s concerns, as he could rack up another game without winning, hurting the helmsman’s reputation.
Another of the negative points of Chivas is its lack of forcefulness in front. So far, those led by Ricardo Cadena have only been able to score 4 goals in 7 dates. That is why it is urgent for the people of Guadalajara to score more goals so as not to be the worst team in this area.
Ricardo Cadena is fully confident that striker Alexis Vega will resume his quality of play. And there is a hope, since in the match of the stars of the middle of the week, the ‘Pingo’ was seen in a good rhythm.
However, a bad night for the striker could emotionally affect his other teammates.
The worst thing that could happen to Chivas in this match would be for a player to be injured. During the week Antonio Briseño was reported off for this commitment, who in a training session presented discomfort in his left knee.
This is what Ricardo Cadena is most concerned about, since he would continue with an incomplete squad.
