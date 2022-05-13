The team of Chivas fell in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Atlas by a score of 2-1. Now the rojiblancos know that there is no tomorrow, and if they don’t win next Sunday in Jalisco, they will say goodbye, leaving a tournament with chiaroscuro.
The Mexican coach knows this Richard Chain, who can not save anything and from the opening whistle will throw all the meat on the grill to come out for the victory. Although there are 5 concerns that do not end up leaving him alone before the game. Here we present what it is about.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The national helmsman knows perfectly well what it means to play this type of match, so a setback against the staunch rival is inadmissible. If Chivas falls to Atlas, the red and black hegemony would be proclaimed, at least in recent years.
In the first leg, the striker and star of the club, Alexis Vega, was off, had few opportunities in front and ended up leaving the field of play. If the ‘Pingo’ is turned off again, as we have already mentioned in 90min, the Chivas team does not advance.
A dressing room goal by Atlas could put Chivas on the ropes. If the rojinegros manage to synchronize and score in the first minutes, the slab for the rojiblancos will be heavy and they would play with the pressure and stress to the fullest, a situation that could play against them.
Undoubtedly, among the main concerns of Ricardo Cadena is the pressure that the athletic fans can exert. The public will do their work from the stands and the red and black will take advantage of the locality to cause nerves to the players of the chiverío.
In the first leg, some Chivas soccer players were exhibited by the speed of both Julian Quinones like Julius Furchtwo strikers with a developed nose for goals who can win everything both from above and from below.
If the defensive back is not understood and if they make mistakes, the rival strikers will not hesitate to end the match early.
#Ricardo #Cadenas #concerns #Chivas #face #Atlas #leg #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply