Richard Chain will direct what could be his last commitment in the regular phase with Club Deportivo Guadalajara, on the 17th the Sacred Flock will visit Aguascalientes to face the Rayos de Necaxa of Jaime Lozano.
With three consecutive wins, the rojiblanco team will try to remain undefeated at the helm of String and will aspire to get into the Liguilla zone, however, they already have their participation in the playoffs assured.
Dreaming costs nothing and although it looks very complicated, the Sacred Flock still has the opportunity to sneak into the Liguilla at the last minute and be one of the best four teams in the competition, no matter what happens, they have already closed the tournament in an unthinkable way.
The prestige it would give Richard Chain closing undefeated in his presentation in the first team with four consecutive wins would be something phenomenal, regardless of this, a draw would be enough to finish and proudly close his time in the Flock.
The rojiblanco attack was relentless against the auriazules, largely due to Alexis Vega Y Robert Alvaradowho, not being area references, forced the university centrals to leave their area.
The ‘Gru‘ came out on a night of inspiration and with his particular dribbling he wreaked havoc on the visiting defense. While, Alvarado It was a fundamental piece for Richard Chain, since it allowed him to place it in various areas, having minutes as a second point and even as an interior on the right, in order to make a difference in the offensive. Likewise the ‘Cinnamon‘ contributed to one more entry in his account.
Fernando Beltran He has remained a starter in midfield and was even called up to the Mexican team, however, he suffered an injury that will leave him out of the last date and will be a doubt in the final phase.
“Today Beltrán underwent an MRI and the result was a small problem in one of the cartilages of his right knee, derived from a blow he received against Pumas, for which he will not be available for the duel against Necaxa; depending on his evolution, his eligibility for the first match of the final phase will be assessed, ”they reported in a statement.
Jose Juan Macias would be back for the last day against Necaxa, so he could have activity for the first time under the orders of Richard Chain.
The attacker has missed the last few days due to physical discomfort, so it is extremely important that he reaches 100% in the playoffs and the Liguilla this season.
