😮‍💨 “VERY FRUSTRATED, ANNOYED AND SORROWFUL WITH OUR FANS”

Chivas is still unable to win in AP22, and we have reactions from Ricardo Cadena.

“TODAY HAS BEEN A REALITY OF WHAT THE TEAM IS” 🚨🐐#CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/rT3vwYdErh

— CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) July 28, 2022