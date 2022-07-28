The Guadalajara Sports Club directed by Richard Chain they equaled 2-2 against Querétaro on their visit to La Corregidora on the corresponding day 5 of the midweek and with this they still do not know the victory in the current Apertura 2022 tournament, where they have accumulated four draws and one defeat.
The team is not going through the best moment, after they had a great closing of the regular phase the previous contest, now the achievement of victories has been extremely complicated for them, for that reason this new crisis has been derived now with String on the bench, therefore, in the following list we will mention five concerns of the Atletico coach.
There was a lot of controversy with the signing of Santiago Ormeno and after several days and having already debuted, nothing has happened with him, so much so that String has chosen to continue giving opportunity as a starter to the quarry with Jesus Gonzalezout of there as with Zaldivar There have been no convincing answers.
The Sacred Flock has very wet gunpowder, in five games they have only scored three goals, being Gonzalez, Perez Y Vega the scorers,
Richard Chain He continues to rotate his pieces in the defensive sector, especially in the center back and it is that with everything and that he plays with three centrals, he gives play to five. In the duel against Gallos, Ariel Nahuelpan He entered very easily between two defenders to score.
in the Corregidor, Miguel Jimenez he showed off and had eight saves in the game, so he was a factor in preventing the rojiblancos from suffering another defeat.
After the game of day 5, Richard Chain He was honest about the reality that the Guadalajara team lives and confessed that he remains frustrated and annoyed for not being able to get the results, in addition, he showed how sorry he is with the fans for the exhibition in these first matches of the tournament where they have suffered for the lack of forcefulness and not being able to withstand favorable markers on the end.
“Frustrated, annoyed, the objective of adding 3 is not met, we are with that frustration. I do not know if the board is looking for another option, I work with what I have, sorry for our fans, for not giving them more, it has cost us the forcefulness, that is a reality of the team, ”he said at a press conference after the game .
