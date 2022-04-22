Guadalajara had a mood lift after the cessation of Michel Leano and continue with the objective of continuing to add to have a place in the playoffs, but on the way they have Pumas and Necaxa.

It will be this Saturday 23rd when the Herd welcome to National University in it Akron Stadium and surely the helmsman has his concerns ahead of the match:

In the walk of Guadalajara During the semester, several of the goals conceded were due to defensive errors or simply bad luck, as happened against Xolos with Hiram Wedwho did not react in time, sending the ball into the back of the net.

Due to this, the local team had to swim against the current and fortunately they were able to reverse the situation, but for this the defense, as well as the rest of the team, must be fully concentrated.

Similarly, the archer Miguel Jimenez must repeat a great performance, leaving behind what happened in front of scratched.

? This was Hiram Mier’s own goal. Guadalajara is down against Tijuana and this result would once again leave them out of the playoff zone. pic.twitter.com/hfk6MZJSDW – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) April 20, 2022

The Baby he was injured in J14 against Montereythen lost the match against Machine because he suffered in the warm-up and later, he did not see action against Xolos.

This Thursday it was reported that he had already worked with the rest of the group and that he even admitted feeling good, however, String You must be debating whether to give him rest, let him play a few minutes or risk sending him to start.

The midfielder is pointed out as one of the men who is going through the best moment in the team, even this Thursday he appeared in the call for the Mexican team to be measured at Guatemala.

Fernando Beltrán is the U23 player with the most accurate passes delivered and the most passes received in Clausura 2022. ASSOCIATION. pic.twitter.com/b4DpAqt97y — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) March 16, 2022

Just during the week on Jornada 15, Cougars fell before Athletic San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadiumwhere the Argentine coach decided to send an alternate team with some homegrown players.

This decision was made because Lillini is thinking about the grand finale of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguewhere it will be measured Seattle Sounders F.C.that’s why you want to have all your headlines.

The auriazules are very brave and when the stars are there they complicate things, so String You must be wondering if your rival will once again opt for a ‘B’ frame or go all out for three points.

?? This Saturday follow the Flock for @chivastvmx. TOGETHER FOR ANOTHER 3 POINTS! ? pic.twitter.com/pahRe0BJ1a – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 21, 2022

As well as Beltran it is doubt for the duel, String has two other casualties, Sergio Flores and Isaac Brizuelatwo of the captains who normally go boot.

For his debut on the bench against Blue Crossthe strategist surprised by sending the start to Jesus Chiquetewho formed a back five a side of wed Y Gilberto Sepulveda.

In the case of Xolosnot being The little rabbit neither the baby, String brought to Pavel Perezoutstanding player in the Tapatio of the Expansion Leaguewhich restored his confidence with the somersault goal.

Therefore, it must be in your head if it will be a good idea to take more youth squads to fill in the absences.

✅ Player of the match

✅ Goal for the victory

✅ Kiss the shield ❤️ All good with Pável Pérez! ? pic.twitter.com/e8tJdmSWHM – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) April 20, 2022

For many, the national team is the most important man in the team, however, he has not been completely fine and to make matters worse, on Saturday he was expelled when they had everything under control.

Gru he lost his mind when he received a sweep from the Uruguayan Ignatius Riveroremembering that a while ago the charrúa injured him in a preparation match when he was wearing the jersey of the Tricolor.

The euphoria got the best of him and he left his teammates with ten, which could have caused Machine responded to achieve the tie or even the comeback, because he could not control his emotions.

Perhaps String decide to keep him on the bench or, knowing his worth, launch him as a starter given the urgency of seeking victory.