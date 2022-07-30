The situation inside the Club Deportivo Guadalajara is not as expected, after DT Ricardo Cadena has stated that he is frustrated for not finding victory in the first days and that is not the only situation that has Cadena in displeasure and it is that as was said at the beginning of the tournament, the board led by Ricardo Peláez and Amaury Vergara failed to bring quality reinforcements as the strategist Cadena expected, which is a situation that they are currently facing after the worst start in the history of the Club.
Given this situation, Ricardo Cadena decided to face the current tournament with the players presented by the board, however, a situation days before the tournament began was the serious injury of José Juan Macias, which left the team vulnerable on the offensive side. . For this reason, Cadena requested a reinforcement in the forward position, to which the board simply bought cheaply and without prior planning.
According to all this, the ESPN commentator, Álvaro Morles, assures that some of the sources have confirmed that the strategist of the Sacred Flock did not want Ormeño as the incorporation in the absence and injury of Macias, a situation that he implied in a press conference after the draw against Querétaro.
“He has even shown me screenshots, he never, never loved Ormeño.”
– Alvaro Morales
