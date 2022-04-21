Just a week ago Michel Leaño was dismissed from his position as technical director of Chivas due to the poor results he obtained with Chivas in just over a season. It seems that the fans were right to demand his departure since today Ricardo Cadena’s good results support him.
And it is that Cadena has had little time to demonstrate. In other words, only two games have been enough to convince both the fans and the board. Both are delighted with the work of Cadena who managed to get the three points from the Zzteca Stadium and also managed to come back from a home game against Xolos.
It is for this reason that, according to reports by David Medrano, a journalist from Azteca Deportes, Ricardo Cadena will also be considered as an option to be Chivas’ technical director officially and not interim, as it is at the moment.
Next weekend, Cadena has another great challenge when he faces Pumas again at home and if he wins, he would practically guarantee the playoff for his team. In addition, if there were some combinations of results, even he could put them directly into the Liguilla.
#Ricardo #Cadena #stay #technical #director #Chivas
Leave a Reply