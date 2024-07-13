If there is one thing Prime Video Spain is not afraid of, it is hybridizing its way of selling audiovisual entertainment. It not only shares content with generalist channels, such as The one that is coming on Telecinco, but it also includes the SkyShowtime and Max catalogues in its offering, optionally and at an additional cost. Starting this year, it will premiere two of its Spanish films in cinemas before they are available on its on-demand service. They are The red virginstarring Nawja Nimri and Alba Planas and inspired by a real character, the child prodigy and pioneer Hildegart Rodríguez, starting September 27, and the teen drama Follow my voiceFebruary 14, 2025. Ricardo Cabornero, the new director of Amazon Spain and Portugal, explains the platform’s strategy to EL PAÍS.

Ask. Amazon’s core business line, like Apple’s, is not its online shopping service. streaming. That makes the difference compared to Netflix or Max.

Answer. Indeed, that is why our idea is to create an Entertainment Centre and provide the greatest amount of content and services in the simplest and highest quality way possible. With the same account, the same user, and the same subscription, you can, in addition to enjoying an on-demand catalogue, buy or rent films, add pay channels…

P. This so-called Entertainment Center seeks to ensure that users leave the Prime Video application as little as possible.

R. It is sometimes surprising that through our window you can access Max or SkyShowtime, which is apparently our direct competition. We want to make original content, which is the most differentiating, but to reach the largest number of viewers possible we need a volume and variety of content that we could not achieve on our own.

P. But original content is being key to the growth of Prime Video Spain. The company has just announced that My fault It is the most viewed international film in the history of the platform globally.

R. At Prime Video Spain we are aware that we have more potential and more strengths around local content than other territories, among other reasons due to our synergies with Latin America. And that has been a joint effort of the Spanish industry, not our merit. One of our next projects, Zeta [película dirigida por Dani de la Torre y protagonizada por Mario Casas]has a clearly international vocation. It is a Spanish production, but with a high budget and a genre, that of thriller action, which is designed so that the story can travel to other countries.

P. The platform continues to invest in non-fiction formats related to influencerssuch as the Pombo family or Dulceida, who have been successful with short-format videos. Is engaging young audiences a priority objective?

R. In Spain, we were the first to create this type of content related to social media stars. We couldn’t imitate their format, precisely because it was so short, so we adapted it to our needs. The young audience is key. We know that its impact goes far beyond audience data. It is a strategic segment in the long term due to its ability to generate trends.

P. Precisely, a project as expensive as Triumph operation, designed for a young audience. It would not be viable on Netflix, whose profit margin depends on subscriptions and, now, on ads. But it could be viable on Prime Video, which has so many other lines of business through Amazon.

R. Triumph operation It’s more than just a TV show; it generates a lot more than just viewership. We knew that the viewership data was not going to be comparable to that of an open channel, because we work at a different scale. But the young audience it attracts, which is a segment of the population with purchasing power, makes it an opportunity to attract a very interesting user to the company’s general ecosystem, one that starts buying on Amazon or listening to music on Amazon Music.

P. Was it worth going live with Triumph operation to launch a second season in 2025?

R. It has been the original Spanish content that has given the most subscribers to Prime Video Spain in its entire history. We knew it was a big challenge, a coordinated effort of many of the Amazon services, not just Prime Video. The first season was crazy and it has been a learning experience. One of our challenges for this second season is to further explore its international potential, due to the time difference with Latin America.

P. Now they are announcing that some of their original films will be released in cinemas earlier. To what extent does it pay off for a platform to collaborate with other platforms, as is the case with La que se avecina with Telecinco?

R. It is a huge reward for everyone, regardless of whether it premieres first on Telecinco or Prime Video. It continues to provide an audience for the channel, which also lowers its production costs, and at the same time it continues to be one of our most watched content. There are viewers who turn to an open consumption experience, because they do not want to have a paid service or because they want to comment live, and others who prefer it on demand. At the moment, the audiovisual ecosystem is so complex that it is very important to be creative in business models.

