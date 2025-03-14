The deputy of Culture, Sports and Youth of the Diputación de Badajoz, Ricardo Cabezas, has been “surprised”, although “eager to collaborate with justice and that this is clarified as soon as possible”, after being called to declare as investigated by the head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Badajoz in the frame Castejón

It should be remembered that Judge Beatriz Biedma has called Pedro Sánchez’s brother in investigated again, as he also calls to declare in the same quality the ex -mane of Moncloa Luis María Carrero, current head of the Coordination Section of Coordination of Centers and Programs of Cross -Border Activities of the Delegation of Culture of the Diputación de Badajoz, and the Director of the area of ​​Culture, Sports and Youth of the Diputación, all of them next April 25.

To questions from the journalists for the fact that he has been summoned to declare as investigated by the judge who follows the case of the hiring of David Sánchez, Cabezas has recognized that he receives it “Very surprised, but eager to collaborate with justice and clarify this as soon as possible”.

Also “eager to continue working more and better so that our policies, specifically those of the area of ​​culture, sports and youth, because they continue to arrive as they arrive and have the great acceptance that they have in all the corners of the province where they arrive,” he stressed. At the same time, he has clarified that It appears for the citation made by the judge about the Carrero selection process.

In relation to the latter, it should be remembered that, in her order on the 13th, the judge refers to the “possible existence of indications of crime” in the creation and award of the position of head of the section of centers and programs of cross -border activities, which Carrero occupies, since of various emails the judge deduces that “both gave the incorporation of Luis Carrero to the aforementioned position, 23 days before the publication of the public this.

Interpellated by the latter, the deputy of Culture has influenced that he does not know that information because he does not have those emails, and that “the only thing” that can say is that Carrero is an official of the Board of Extremaduraof the Official School of Languages ​​of Mérida, “and that’s it.” “He has participated in an open service commission to other administrations and he has presented himself alone as an official and that is what I can tell you, because I have no more information or anything else,” he added.

On the service commissions, it has exemplified that in the Junta de Extremadura in these “scarce” two years that have been the ‘popular’ “government almost 200 service commissions Like that of the Diputación, almost 200 “, and who does not know if someone is going to report it or not; or that in the City of Badajoz, where he is spokesman for the Socialist Group, an extraordinary plenary session has been convened for next Monday to approve the hiring of two management positions and also ignores if someone will report it or not.

Thus, according to heads, “they are usual practices among all public administrations“And” precisely “the official has the opportunity and the possibility of moving between them with these service commissions, which have a two -year temporality with the option to be extendable or not, so that” this is what Mr. Luis Carrero has attended and will be here “, in the Diputación, and when that service commission is finished, he will return to the Official School of Language of Mérida or will be extended.

“We will see”, “advances,” depending on the needs of the Diputación, if you leave or stay “, while having nuanced that this is the” very summarized “proceed in that commission to raise it to full, where this opening of the Service Commission is approved.

Also asked if he has caught his attention that, Before citing him as a witness he is as investigatedthe deputy has reiterated that he is “surprised”, but that “perfect” and that he will go; While there could have been any irregularity in the hiring of Luis Carrero has stated that the procedures are what has counted and that in any case in this process enabled nationals “they attest that everything is fine in that commission” and that “the entire process has been impeccable, with the approval of a lot of officials, because the route is long.”

Correos between Sánchez and Carrero

At the same time, it has been questioned by the fact that the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard considers that both David Sánchez and Luis Carrero They took the incorporation of the second to the Diputación “23 days before the bases were published” For this position, and gives special relevance to an email that Sánchez sends to Carrero, in which he points out “as soon as you join I want to spend a week here …” When at that time the aforementioned bases had not been published.

About this, Ricardo Cabezas I know that email And he asserts that he can only speak and say how that service commission was established and the steps that were taken, within the house, to “assemble” this service commission, as is carried out with other commissions that they also have in the institution or service headquarters.

In relation to Luis Carrero, exassor of Moncloa and official of the Board, according to Cabezas, the latter has explained himself is a piano professor and is in forced leave because he is in the Diputación, and that Carrero “had a Forced leave when he was in Moncloabut then he returned to his position as an official and from there he passed to the Diputación. “

‘Brotherhood’

Also and asked about the term of ‘The Brotherhood’ that is spoken in emails among the conservatory directors the same day in which the bases for the provision of the position of coordinator of the activities of the conservatories were published in the Official Gazette of the Province, the deputy explained that These are emails that are not yours and that only has access to its emails.

It should be noted that the judge also speaks in her car, in relation to the hiring of David Sánchez and who contacted a citizen to rent an apartment in Badajoz for a period of 3 or 4 months, in addition to raising the possibility of a longer rental in time, before the aforementioned hiring. On the latter, the deputy of Culture has stressed that he is asked by Sánchez, but that he is appearing for the citation made by the judge about the selection process of Luis Carrero.

“And that is what I am talking about, because the other issues do I do not know and I do not follow them, because I have been out of the process so far,” concluded the deputy of Culture, Ricardo Cabezas, who has made these statements to questions from the media after the presentation of the Urban Sport 2025 circuit.