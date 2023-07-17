Ricardo Bonilla, Minister of Finance of Colombia. Cristian Garativo (Presidency of the Republic)

From the first day that Gustavo Petro addressed Colombia as president, the president spoke of the debt swap for climate action. “I propose to humanity to change external debt for internal expenses to save and recover our jungles, forests and wetlands. Reduce the external debt and we will spend the surplus to save human life, ”he said on August 7 of last year in his inaugural speech in which he lamented the difficulty in obtaining international funds to combat climate change.

Since then, the proposal for a “debt swap” for climate action or for nature has been repeated in almost all of his international speeches: during his first intervention before the United Nations, at the Climate Change Summit (COP27) and, once again, at the financial Summit in Paris, a few months ago. However, in an interview with América Futura, the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, and who in theory should lead the issue, comes forward before being asked to say that, from his portfolio, no exchange of debt. In fact, he explains, it’s better not to use that word, since, from his point of view, he might scare off rating agencies.

Ask. Several times President Petro has spoken of the debt swap on international stages. What is being raised by the Ministry of Finance, in charge of the country’s finances, regarding this issue?

Answer. Today we have three types of special bonds in the world, that is, bonds with a surname, and we have bonds without a surname. Today, what everyone does in terms of public debt is bonds without a last name and they are placed without having precise objectives. But the world is increasingly moving towards last name bonds and these have some environmental or social reason. So we are talking about three types of bonuses. Some are carbon credits, which are related to the issue of how we fight deforestation and control the territory and sell the oxygen, which is there. Two, green bonds, which can be used to finance projects that have an environmental impact. And there is a third group that are social bonds. They are also called blue bonds. These social bonds or blue bonds are aimed at seeking resources that contribute to developing policies aimed at reducing inequality and poverty. So, today they have been talking about going to those places.

Q. So what is the proposal?

R. Latin America or South America have the lungs of the world: the Amazon, which is in several countries, including Colombia. So what the president has been promoting [Gustavo Petro] It is going to the international stages to say why we do not organize a process in which the world’s oxygen is paid and allows other types of activities to be developed and, then, we issue debt securities against oxygen or for oxygen. With this, the territory can be better organized and the lungs of the world continue to be the lungs of the world. In this sense, the proposal is that the countries of the Amazon agree to do an international placement and we look for resources for all, but that each country in particular can also do it. This is what has been called a debt swap, but in reality it is the search for a different form of financing, one that is environmentally sustainable and cheaper. That is really the expectation. The name of redemption has been used, but it’s really thinking about how we replace those old bonds with bonds that are related to nature, but allow us to do many things.

Q. And why don’t you talk about a debt swap, as President Gustavo Petro does?

R. Because traditionally when a country asks for a debt swap it is because it has debt in arrears or has difficulties accessing international markets, which is what just happened with Ecuador, which did a swap, but Ecuador had access problems. So that exchange allowed him to access and get cheaper resources. But the rating agencies always see that as a problem because it is as if we were trying to resolve the issue of moratoriums. Yes, it is about avoiding the word exchange, but in reality what it is about is looking for new sources of resources and that nature serves as a mechanism for obtaining cheaper resources.

Q: To clarify. For you, an exchange is when I have a debt and I cannot pay. So I raise my hand and say, well, excuse me a little…

R. Exactly.

Q. And isn’t that what the Ministry of Finance is considering?

R. No, because Colombia’s debt is healthy, then we would be swapping healthy debt for healthy debt. That swap is usually bad debt for cheaper, healthier debt. So what Ecuador did was an exchange in that sense, and in the Colombian case it is not about exchanging, it is about looking for alternatives from other sources of financing so as not to resort to traditional sources.

Q. And what do you mean when it comes to healthy debt?

R. Well, that the rating agencies rate us well. Moody’s ratified our investment grade and Fitch ratified our rating with a stable outlook, but tells us “if you continue working as you are, you can recover investment grade in 2024 or 2025.” And we still need to identify the qualification of Standard & Poor’s, which stripped us of investment grade two years ago. And what is he going to tell us? Surely it will be the same response from Fitch: that they keep our rating stable and that we continue working towards 2025. But that Colombia does not have default problems.

Q. But then why, at the Paris Summit on financing, did Colombia propose to form a group of experts to study the debt swap, which was joined by Germany, Kenya and France?

R. Because what international discussions are is something different from what the rating agencies think. We are concerned that the rating agencies do not use that to say that there is a problem of default. It is the concern that we essentially have as the Treasury, but internationally the idea that it is an exchange has continued to prosper, but in the form of seeking other financing alternatives. We are not changing bad debt for good, but we are looking for cheaper financing alternatives.

Q: In other words, are they not exploring small debt swaps like the one Colombia did with the United States in 2004 and which gave rise to Fondo Acción?

R. No, it is not being explored. We are simply entering the world that we are going to go out with the placement of carbon titles, we are going to look for a placement of green titles, but with the expectation that they are new sources of financing selling nature, not debt swaps.

Q. Is there any study at this time to find out how much it will cost Colombia to comply with the commitments it made under the Paris Agreement, also known as NDC (Nationally Determined Contribution)?

R. The exercise has been carried out, but let’s say that Colombia is not the country that has the greatest impact on carbon issues, although we do want to work on decarbonization. We know that where we have to act in Colombia is in the mobility sector. When one looks at the energy basket and looks at the impact, we have a relatively healthy basket, in the sense that the main source is hydraulic, followed by wind and solar sources, which are entering strongly with various projects and that we must have a well-diversified offer. five years from now. We are left with the fact that we continue to use coal and oil, but when we look at consumption, that coal and oil goes abroad, it does not stay here. When we look at Colombian consumption, we find that residential consumption is relatively healthy, the basket is healthy, because electricity and gas are used. Some coal is still used for industrial consumption, so we have to work on how we are eliminating the use of that coal. But in the mobility sector, 96% is gasoline and diesel, so that’s where you have to work. The perspective is that we create a fuel substitution process and a fleet substitution process. That is to say, that we are going to work towards the fact that at some point the entire vehicle fleet in Colombia is electric or hybrid.

Q. And could those green bonds eventually be used to pay for that transition?

R. Correct. So, for example, work is being done on the issuance of bonds to finance the change of the vehicle fleet of the mass transportation system.

P. Before finishing and to clarify. Is not a debt swap being considered?

R. The word that is still used is that. But what we want to avoid is with respect to the look of the rating agencies. In practice, what is being sought are alternative financing sources to traditional bonds and that we have the sale of cheaper oxygen and resources.