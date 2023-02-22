‘cachin’, trained in directing by “Youtube tutorials”, premiered “¡Asu mare! The friends”. The famous Peruvian critic Ricardo Bedoya He commented to La República what he thought of the tape.

Carlos Alcantaradebuting director and made up of “tutoriales”, has premiered “Asu mare! The friends”, the fourth installment of this franchise that, for many, should have ended a few years ago. As expected, the public’s reaction has been blunt and even a bit harsh regarding the story, characters, and more aspects of its production. Given this response, La República interviewed exclusively Ricardo Bedoyathe famous film critic and ex-presenter of “El placer de los ojos”, to find out his opinion about the film.

“The pleasure of the eyes” has been on the air for more than 20 years. Photo: TV Peru

What did Ricardo Bedoya say about “¡Asu mare! The friends”?

First of all, Bedoya acknowledges that, although the first “Asu mare” was “very irregular”, it was done with “quite professionalism” and managed to connect with “the spirit of the times”. However, the subsequent ones have been in decline and “Los amigos” has not escaped this dizzying fall.

“I think ‘Asu mare! The friends’ is an absolutely failed movie. It is a film that goes to the easiest. I don’t want to describe her as tacky or anything (…). I think it’s a film that confuses lightness with banality; what is a story, with what is a sum of episodes or television sketches ”, Bedoya explained in conversation with this medium.

“He confuses humor with the humorous phrase; and acting, with a sum of grimaces, grimaces and tics. So, all the time the actors are in this plan, trying to be funny through tics and jokes, phrases and very particular gestures”, he added.

For Bedoya, “Asu mare! The friends” it’s like “a kind of Saturday night comedy skit.” “It doesn’t have narrative continuity. It’s an accumulation of loose situations and so they make the movie completely mechanical,” he commented.

‘Cachín’, the director of “¡Asu mare! The friends” that was formed by tutorials

During the premiere of “Asu mare! The friends”, Carlos Alcántara confessed before “Henry Spencer’s Room” that he has not studied directing, but that, when he took over for this new film, he had to “watch some tutorials.” “If you ask me about cinema, really, I don’t know much,” he revealed.

From Bedoya’s point of view, certainly “cinema is a profession that can be learned in many ways.” “It can be learned through practice, through experience. Yes, with tutorials too, why not?” he added. Even so, he has some advice for ‘Cachín’: “I’d better watch movies. See many movies. Watching movies, one learns”.

Why do comedies like “Asu mare 4” still exist?

“Because the format that is being done for the comedies that arrive is a format that is recipe book. Variations are being made on what is working, but we are in a world of algorithms,” said Ricardo Bedoya as the main reason why comedies of this type are still made in Peruvian cinema.

Red carpet of “Asu Mare: the friends”