Through the social networks of “El placer de los ojos”, a program dedicated to the world of national and international cinema, Ricardo Bedoya announced the end of his stage as head of the space. Until 2022, the lawyer and university professor was the host and producer of the weekly that is broadcast on the signal of all Peruvians.

“After 22 years, and a little more, I have decided to retire because that is the way things are, everything has its end. A program of this type, already old, requires new faces and concepts. I thank the managers of the channel, workers and the production behind. So also to you, of course, to those who have followed us for so many years. Those who watched the program from the beginning, in November 2000. In the summer there will be reruns of “El placer de los ojos”. Us? We will meet again at the cinema, ”he communicated.

The space that talked about cinema in Peru

Broadcasting since 2000, “El placer de los ojos” came TV Peru as a space dedicated to national and international cinema. Over the years, the weekly began as a film criticism project, but ended up becoming a different proposal for all those moviegoers who were looking for a space to watch and share their tastes for the seventh art.