The leader of the government in the Chamber of Deputies, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), will be Paraná’s Secretary of Industry, Commerce and Services as of January 1, 2023. The announcement was made this Friday (23.Dec.2022) by the Governor of the State, junior mouse (PSD).

This will be the 2nd time that Barros will assume the folder, recreated in the next administration. He held the same position for 4 years, when Beto Richa (PSDB) governed Paraná.

In your profile on Instagram, the deputy thanked Ratinho Júnior for the invitation.

“A joy to serve the people of Paraná with dedication, courage and results!”, he wrote. He further stated that the decision was “obviously endorsed by the [Partido] progressives🇧🇷

Watch (1min18s):

Barros also announced that the alternate Marco Brasil (PP-PR) will occupy his seat in the Chamber of Deputies.

The leader of the government in the Chamber was re-elected this year for the 6th term as federal deputy for Paraná. He had 107,022 votes.

GOVERNMENT OF PARANÁ

In addition to Ricardo Barros, 4 other names were announced by Ratinho Júnior this 6th to compose the next management of the State:

Roni Miranda for the Secretary of Education;

Beto Preto, in Health;

Elisandro Pires Frigo, in Administration and Pensions; and

Leticia Ferreira da Silva, at the State Attorney General’s Office.

Other names had already been released. They were: Hudson Leôncio Teixeira (Public Security), Eduardo Pimentel (Cities), Luciana Casagrande Pereira (Culture), Helio Wirbiski (Sports), Marcelo Rangel (Innovation, Modernization and Digital Transformation) and Sérgio Vieira Benício (Casa Militar).

The re-elected governor also nominated the elected state deputy Hussein Bakri (PSD-PR) to be the leader of the government in the Legislative Assembly of Paraná in the next term.

JUNIOR MOUSE

On October 2, Ratinho Júnior was re-elected governor of Paraná, with 69.64% of the valid votes. He will govern the country’s 6th largest electoral college for another 4 years.