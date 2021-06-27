The government leader in the Chamber, Deputy Ricardo Barros (Progressistas-PR), again denied this Sunday, 27, any involvement in the contract signed by the federal government for the acquisition of the Covaxin vaccine against covid-19. In testimony given to the CPI of the pandemic last Friday, 25, Federal Deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) said that President Jair Bolsonaro blamed Barros for any irregularities in the process of purchasing the Indian immunizing agent, Covaxin.

According to Barros, the conversation Miranda reported at the CPI would be about a lawsuit from the time he was Minister of Health. “From the still imprecise dialogue with the President of the Republic, in the transcript of the CPI, the case in question would be about the company Global and the purchase of undelivered drugs. It is a judicial process, in which I prove my conduct in favor of the SUS, when I was Minister of Health”, he said through Twitter and also in a press release.

The president of Global Saúde is businessman Francisco Emerson Maximiano, who is also one of the partners at Necessidade Medicamentos, which brokered the purchase of Covaxin in Brazil, and became a target for Covid’s CPI. Global was already the target of action for irregularity in a contract with the Ministry of Health in 2018 at the time when Barros was minister. At the time, the folder paid R$ 20 million to buy high-cost medicines for patients with rare diseases, but the products were never delivered.

“Although Global is a partner of Need Medicines, under analysis by the CPI, this process has nothing to do with the acquisition of vaccines from Covaxin. I did not participate in any negotiation for the purchase of this product”, emphasized Barros.

The government leader said that it is “evident that there are no concrete data or even objective accusations” against him, including the interviews given this weekend by the Miranda brothers, in a reference to deputy Luis Miranda and his brother and servant of the Ministry of Health, Luis Ricardo Miranda.

“I reaffirm my willingness to provide clarification to Covid’s CPI and demonstrate that I have no involvement in the Covaxin acquisition agreement,” said Barros.

Barros also reaffirmed that the employee Regina Célia was not appointed to the position in the Ministry of Health. The server would be responsible for overseeing the ministry’s contract with Covaxin and was named in the CPI as Barros’ nominee for the post. She would have endorsed the negotiation with the Indian immunizer. “She has been a civil servant since 1995, with no choice or not to participate in the routine of the Ministry of Health. She has held more than 5 free nomination positions in 4 previous presidential terms or over the period of six Ministers of Health throughout his career,” he said.

The deputy also clarified that his public defense in favor of more agility on the part of Anvisa and the offer of immunizing agents and products to combat covid would be an obligation as a former minister of Health, in addition to the fact that he is president of the Parliamentary Industry Front Public of Medicines since 2015.

Regarding the amendment, of his authorship, to the Provisional Measure that made the importation of the Covaxin vaccine feasible, Barros recalls that the “issue was the subject of amendments by eight parliamentarians, including the president of Covid’s CPI, Omar Aziz”. “The Legislature must do its part to gain access to best practices and benefits and expand service to the population. I reiterate that I have always sought transparency and dialogue in my public life and I am at your disposal for any clarification regarding the investigation of the CPI.”

