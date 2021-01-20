The singer-songwriter Édgar Ricardo Arjona Morales, better known as Ricardo Arjona, celebrated his 57th birthday this Tuesday, January 19, in his homeland, Guatemala.

The singer famous for his musical hits like “Lady of the four decades“,” Naked “and “Women”Continues in force in the industry due to its compositions.

On this special day, Ricardo Arjona took time to address his fans through social networks. He posted a message in which he describes how he receives his 57 years of life.

“As a family, in my land and in Atitlan, the most beautiful lake in the world. Starting to live, I think I finally mature enough. Thank you for your messages, you are loved, “wrote the Guatemalan artist.

Ricardo Arjona

In the Instagram post, Ricardo Arjona appears in front of a huge lake that belongs to a tourist place in Guatemala. The publication already has more than 62,000 reactions from users.

On the musical field, Arjona keeps the promise of releasing a new album called Black, which would complement White, a production that launched on May 29, 2020 and was recorded in Abbey Road Studios, In England.

“#BLANCO continues. How he was born from the moment of his first idea, to the accomplices he encountered along the way. This February 12 on all platforms. #TravesurasBlanco ”, he pointed out.

The album will feature the collaborations of Arjona with Gaby Moreno, Melendy, Josh Stone, Mijares, Pablo Alborán, Kany García, among others.

Ricardo Arjona, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.