He said goodbye. Ricardo Arjona has surprised thousands of his followers around the world after announcing his definitive retirement from the stage after several decades of artistic career. The performer has confirmed that his decision is due to various health problems that prevent him from continuing to sing and tour several countries. What else happened? Find out below.

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Arjona: why will he have to be compensated by the Toyota company?

What did Ricardo Arjona say?

After finishing his successful world tour, titled 'black and white', Ricardo Arjona published an extensive farewell message on Instagram, in which he makes public his radical decision to say goodbye to the stage indefinitely. The message received thousands of comments from his followers, among whom they noted his sadness and support for his artist at this difficult time.

“Thank you for making the impossible so easy. I thought I wasn't up to taking a step yesterday afternoon and ended up doing a marathon on the longest improvised catwalk of my life. Almost like my career was from the beginning. Today, it will be BLANCO Y NEGRO's last concert. To all the cities that this tour of 159 concerts touched, my eternal gratitude. To the doctors who put me on my feet so I could finish this journey, postponing an imminent surgery, thank you very much,” said the interpreter in the statement he published on his official Instagram account.

What disease does Ricardo Arjona suffer from?

Although Ricardo Arjona did not want to say exactly what illness is causing him to retire from the stage, he did explain the consequences of this illness. The singer claimed that he was forced to undergo six spinal infiltrations (injections) in the last two months in order to remain standing during his tour.

“My name is Ricardo, those who love me call me SECO, and, happier and fuller than ever, although with a pain that will soon be history, I say goodbye and thank you, with all my heart,” added the singer in the publication that already has more than 111,000 reactions.



#Ricardo #Arjona #goodbye #stage #health #problems #led #announce #retirement