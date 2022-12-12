Mexico.- The former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya assured that the Popularity of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is a “huge lie“with which he seeks to make Mexicans believe that there is no way to beat the 4T.

In his weekly video posted on Monday, December 12, Ricardo Anaya denied AMLO’s popularity and pointed out that the former president Ernesto Zedillo had higher approvalwhile Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderon they had practically the same popularity as the current president of Mexico.

“That López Obrador is the most popular president in history is a huge lie. It’s the government’s big lie. Upon reaching his fourth year in government, that is, at this same point in the six-year term, yes, López Obrador has a 59% approval rating. Nothing more than Zedillo had it at 61% (even higher). And the approval of Fox and Calderón was practically the same as that of López Obrador today (57 and 59%),” Anaya commented.

Refering to disapproval of AMLOthe PAN member highlighted this is 39%, greater than that of Zedillo, Fox and Calderón (28, 32 and 33%, respectively), but the Tabasco native has forged his own myth to build a “false image of an invincible leader,” explained the opponent.

“What happens is that López Obrador is his own myth. He has been in charge of building a false image of an invincible leaderbecause he wants to make you believe that there is no way to beat them so that we get discouraged, so that we stop fighting,” he asserted.

However, Ricardo Anaya warned that AMLO and his “corcholatas” from Morena are not invincibleand if so, they would not be trying to replace the National Electoral Institute (INE) with their electoral reform, an “obsession” of the president that he attributed to the fact that he “is afraid of losing.”

In this regard, the PAN member recalled that the deputies of Morena approved the electoral reform of AMLO “like sheep”, without even reading the 307-page document. “When you read it, it is very clear that it is an initiative made with the liver and that what it seeks is simply to weaken the INE,” she criticized.

For example, him “Plan B” of the electoral reform proposes to take away from the INE the power to impose sanctions so that Morena can violate the law without consequences, according to the former presidential candidate of the PAN, “a tantrum and revenge because they couldn’t change the Constitution.”

Nonetheless, Anaya assured that “not all is lost”since he hopes that the Senate will not approve AMLO’s “Plan B”, and if not, it will be challenged before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

At the end of his video, the opponent called for “remain alert, raise your voice, do not allow abuse, continue to defend the INE and to democracy”, since he is confident that if the electoral body remains impartial they will be able to defeat Morena in the elections.

We recommend you read: