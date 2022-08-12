GF Friday, August 12, 2022, 02:54



Ricardo Mayor returns to ElPozo after his experience in Córdoba. The youth squad was presented yesterday as a new player for the team coached by Javi Rodríguez and said that he returns home with much more experience. «I have learned a lot in Córdoba beyond the track. Every season here is demanding because ElPozo is obliged to win titles and here the maximum is required.

He added that the club comes from a few years with poor records, but the demand is the same: «Last season was the worst in recent years. This coming season the team will be fighting to win titles and give their all. That’s how it’s going to be.”

Javi Rodríguez has not yet defined roles within the squad. In this regard, Mayor says that “it is early to know the role of each one. It is the second week of training and it is difficult to know what Javi [Rodríguez] wants from each of us. I have come as a closure and as a team player who helps his teammates. Lately the league has become very even. There are always clubs that go above or below, but anyone can beat you.”

Finally, Mayor is clear about which competition is a priority: “The most important thing is to win the League. Then the Champions, Copa del Rey or Copa de España are important, but for me the most important is the League title.”

On the other hand, the subsidiary ElPozo Ciudad de Murcia plays its first friendly today. It will be at 8:00 p.m. against Móstoles in San Lorenzo de la Parrilla (Cuenca).