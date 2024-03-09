Ricardo, a young man of 25 years, He died in a rehabilitation center, better known as an annex, in the capital of Querétaro; his death was allegedly caused after being brutally beaten on the spot.

Apparently, the events were recorded since Thursday afternoon, in the Rehabilitation Center named “A New Day”located on De La Unidad street, Unidad Nacional neighborhood in the capital of Querétaro.

According to local media, it was unofficially said that those in charge of the annex severely beat the young man, but upon noticing that he had lost consciousness, they decided to take him in a private vehicle to a hospital.

At the hospital, a doctor examined the young man, determining that he had multiple blows to his body, and that he was in critical condition, so they had to hospitalize him in an emergency.

Moments later, it was declared that the victim no longer had vital signs; For this reason, the Attorney General's Office of the State of Querétaro (FGE) was notified.

This Friday, experts and agents from the Investigative Police (PDI) were mobilized to the hospital, who carried out the first investigations and transferred the body to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).

Subsequently, they went to the annex, where they met with the inmates, as well as those responsible. After the first investigations, several people were arrested, as well as the Rehabilitation Center was closed.

Local media detailed that the young man was identified as Ricardo Alan, 25 years old, who was held in the annex, but was a native of Celaya, Guanajuato.