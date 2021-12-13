Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

divide

Ricarda Lang, Deputy Federal Chairwoman of the Greens, in 2020. (Archive photo) © Thomas Koehler / Photothek / Imago Images

The Greens are repositioning themselves. After Omid Nouripour, Ricarda Lang also declares her candidacy.

Berlin – Ricarda Lang wants the party leader Greens* will. The current deputy boss said on Twitter: “We have planned no less than to rebuild our society socially and ecologically – in the government and beyond. It would be a great honor for me to serve this great task. That’s why I’m running for party chairman. “

Lang had previously emphasized to the RND: “In recent years we have worked to open up the party and make politics for society as a whole.”

“Now it is important to build on that. It’s about how we reinvent ourselves in government, how we can reach even more people, how we organize 125,000 members and actually manage the socio-ecological transformation, ”said 27-year-old Lang in an interview. Most recently, Omid Nouripour had announced his candidacy as the green party leader.* (tu) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.