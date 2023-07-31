Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Green leader Ricarda Lang goes on the offensive against the CDU and AfD in the ARD “summer interview”. It also provides fuel for traffic lights.

Berlin/Munich – Green leader Ricarda Lang used her ARD “summer interview” for harsh criticism of Friedrich Merz and his CDU. “We have a conservative party in this country, but it’s anything but stable right now,” she explained on Sunday (July 30) in an interview with moderator Matthias Deiß. She added, “I have to say, as a Democrat, it’s a tragedy.”

Above all, the Greens targeted Merz’ unclear statements about cooperation with the AfD at the municipal level. But Lang also warned urgently about the plans of the AfD in terms of the EU and NATO. In any case, the party leader partially rejected the often loud criticism of Robert Habeck’s heating plans.

Ricarda Lang sees Merz’ AfD statements as a “great danger” – and CDU as “errant party”

Based on the difficult situation in Sonneberg, Merz exempted the municipalities from the firewall against the AfD, Lang reprimanded. “He backtracked after that. But a party leader who either consciously breaks the taboo here or doesn’t know what he’s saying, to be honest, I have very little understanding for that,” said Lang in the “Ask yourself” round that was broadcast on YouTube in advance: “I think so what a great danger he did.”

“I’m experiencing a stray party in the Union that doesn’t know if it’s the Union of Friedrich Merz or Daniel Günther, that has a firewall, or doubts it,” she said. She also expressed skepticism about a possible coalition with the CDU and CSU at the federal level. “We wouldn’t even know which CDU that would be,” said Lang. “Would it be Friedrich Merz’s? Would it be Daniel Günther’s? We have countries where we work very well together, I’m thinking of North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, I’m thinking of Schleswig-Holstein, I’m thinking of Baden-Württemberg, where good solutions are launched together.”

Ricarda Lang in the ARD “summer interview”: AfD plans “economic fiasco” and template for Putin

The AfD, however, described Lang as the “main enemy”. In the actual “summer interview” she underpinned her criticism of the right-wing populists. “You have to say very clearly, this party is making policies against the majority of people in the country, against their concerns, because they benefit from these concerns,” she emphasized.

Lang declared: “The most dangerous party in this country is the AfD.” “That would be an economic fiasco for Germany.” When asked about AfD politicians who cast doubt on Germany’s membership in NATO for the future, Lang said: “We would hand ourselves over to Putin.” She continued: “No more trade tax – the main source of income of the municipalities, i.e. no outdoor pools, no women’s shelters, no day-care centers.” The AfD, which wants to raise the retirement age, does nothing for the little people.

Traffic light partly responsible for AfD soaring: Green Lang calls for “pull together”

However, the Greens leader also admitted that the traffic light coalition was partly responsible for the AfD’s high-flying poll. “When I’m traveling around the country right now, I meet a lot of citizens who actually say to me: ‘We want you to just pull yourself together.’ And I believe that this expectation must be an order, also for us.” However, Lang also warned against mutual recriminations between the government and the opposition. All democratic parties are asked. “Whoever sings the song of the populists strengthens the populists in the end,” she warned.

She put criticism of the heating law into perspective. There is no point in pointing fingers at others, such as the media or the opposition. But it was “absurd when an image emerged that Robert Habeck wanted to rip someone’s heating out, that was never the case.” It’s about “safe and affordable heat”. Germany is economically “far from over the mountain”, admitted Lang at the same time. Among other things, a reduction in bureaucracy is necessary – but also a “new investment agenda”.

Green leader in the ARD: new fuel for the dispute over the basic child security

Lang provided new fuel for the traffic light issue of child security. It is about the “central socio-political project of this traffic light”. Everyone agreed that the distribution of funds should be simplified. But it is a “question of equal opportunities” that more money is “in there” for children at risk of poverty. It is about showing that society believes in the children affected. FDP leader and Finance Minister Christian Lindner had rejected the budget plans of Green Minister Lisa Paus.

An aspect related to the previous audience question and answer session caused discord. Deiß explained that Lang had received more than 10,000 questions and comments – that was “more than twice as many” as for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the same place. “But a lot of them were hate postings,” warned the ARD moderator, as reported by FR.de, among others. (fn with material from dpa)