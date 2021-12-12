Home page politics

The member of the Bundestag and spokeswoman for women’s affairs for the Greens Ricarda Lang is applying for the office of party chairmanship. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

With Robert Habeck and Annelena Baerbock in the traffic light government, the Greens have to fill their party leadership. In addition to Omid Nouripour, Ricarda Lang is now also running for the office, which is divided up by par.

Berlin – The deputy Green Party chairman Ricarda Lang is now officially applying for the party chairmanship. “In recent years we have worked to open up the party and make politics for the whole of society,” she told the editorial network Germany (RND).

“Now it is important to build on that. It’s about how we reinvent ourselves in government, how we can reach even more people, how we organize 125,000 members and actually create the socio-ecological transformation. I have a lot of ideas for this and would like to contribute my experience from the past few years. That is why I am running as party leader, ”said the 27-year-old from Baden-Württemberg, who is also a member of the Bundestag.

Double top with Nouripour?

The Greens elect their new leadership at a virtual party conference on January 28th and 29th. Since the current chairmen Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck have been elected to the Bundestag and take over government offices, they have to give up their party offices according to the rules of the party statutes.

Foreign politician Omid Nouripour had already announced his candidacy for the chairmanship of the Greens at the beginning of December. Lang said: “I can very well imagine doing it with him.” Your “common management style” could be “honest and cooperative” – “always based on the question: What do we want to achieve together?”

“I would like to support the implementation of the coalition agreement and at the same time think beyond everyday government and further sharpen the profile of the Greens,” Lang told the RND. She added: “The Greens have not yet reached their goal of becoming the leading progressive force in this country. I want us to be able to meet this requirement. ”Dpa