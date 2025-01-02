After working for years in the Vega Baja region through the concession of the management of the Torrevieja public hospital and its Health department, the health group Ribera has made clear his intention to remain present in the south of Alicante. To do this, he aspires to obtain a land concession in Orihuela where to build a new private hospital.

The Orihuela City Council has received the formal request from the company Ribera Health to begin the procedure for granting demanial a municipally owned plot in the ‘Lomas de Cabo Roig’ sector. This project aims to build and subsequently operate a private hospital that will meet the health needs of the coastal area of ​​Vega Baja.

This is what he announced the mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegaraaccompanied by the councilors of Urban Planning, Health and the Coast, Matías Ruiz, Irene Celdrán and Manuel Mestre. Specifically, Vegara explained that the government team continues working so that the Orihuela coast covers the health care deficiencies that increase during the summer and that cause the saturation of the Torrevieja Hospital, which returned to the management of the Ministry of Health at the end of 2021.

As explained by the mayor, now the City Council will begin the necessary administrative process, guaranteeing transparency and equity and, finally, public bidding to ensure participation and award.

300 direct jobs

The land on which the new hospital center is planned is a residential plot for healthcare use in the ‘Lomas de Cabo Roig’ urbanization of approximately 33,247 square meters. According to those responsible for the council, a new center would mean the creation of more than 300 jobs directly and more than 1,000 indirectlyin addition to the income that the Alicante city council itself would receive through a canon that the company would contribute.

The mayor of Orihuela has positively valued this request, which complements the public offer that “we continue to defend, as it cannot be otherwise. While we also continue working so that the second health center in Orihuela Costa is up and running as soon as possible.” Vegara concluded.

In full expansion

The Ribera healthcare group is in the midst of growth in Private Healthcare throughout Spain, after making purchases in regions such as Murcia, where it is already one of the largest private groups, Galicia, Asturias and more recently in Zaragoza.

The group, whose first partner is French Vivalto Santéis already present in seven autonomous communities and manages 14 hospitalsincluding Portugal and Central Europe, 60 polyclinics and 14 Primary Care centers in the Valencian Community, Madrid, Murcia, Galicia, Asturias and Extremadura.