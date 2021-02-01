The fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, reached out this Monday to the country’s large energy companies and, after ensuring that it is “very difficult to regulate against and much easier to do so in favor,” she appealed to The conciliation. The vice-president who inaugurated the IX International Business Symposium of Funseam, tried to overcome some criticism received by the oil companies, especially by the National Fund for the Sustainability of the Electricity System.

This plan was approved in December with the aim of taking out financing for renewables from the fixed costs of the electricity bill so that it is paid for by the electricity, gas and oil product trading companies. However, sectors such as the oil industry feel particularly affected, as reflected in the same forum by the president of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, who demanded “clear and transparent rules” and that the rules “do not benefit some to the detriment of others.”

Ribera, who has advanced that “in the coming weeks” will launch a cogeneration auction, remarked that it addresses the challenges and changes associated with this energy transition “in a very progressive and gradual way”, so that “none of the companies in hydrocarbons and gas, which are also undergoing transformation, are in a difficult situation ”. In this regard, he added that he has “channels open” and that he is “in listening mode” and stressed that we must “work together” to move forward, each one from their role, and probably “at different rates.” “The role of the regulator is fundamental, but also that of each of the companies because it is very difficult to regulate against it, it is much easier to do it in favor,” he said.

On the other hand, it was revealed that Spanish energy companies trust that European funds will be a “booster” that allows both the sector and the Spanish economy to reactivate despite the context of uncertainty that still persists due to the pandemic.

In this sense, Brufau has warned that decarbonisation and digitization are not the only problems that Spain has, nor are they the only engines to help the economy. Brufau has stressed that the country has many other problems and has opted for making a strategic plan to determine weaknesses and strengths, find what needs to be corrected, and how to improve: “We are a part of the economy, not all”.

He has also argued that EU funds cannot go only to certain sectors, since no matter how important they are, they cannot hoard them: “There are many more needs in our country that require public-private support.”

The CEO of Endesa, José Bogás, agreed with Brufau and defended that there is a great opportunity to accelerate the transformation process that the Spanish economy is undergoing and that his obligation is “to respond to the expectations of change”. “The world is not only large companies, the world is not only decarbonization and digitization, there are other problems, which are not minor, which may be smaller, with less scope for change,” he added.

In the same forum, the president of the Spanish Energy Club, Victoria Zignoni, said that the European Next Generation funds should serve “in the short term” to create jobs and enhance the energy fabric throughout its value chain, and longer term to support “innovation projects” that allow the Spanish energy sector to be “well positioned” in the face of future challenges.

For their part, the presidents of Red Eléctrica, Beatriz Corredor, and Enagás, Antonio Llardén, highlighted that both the electricity and gas systems have functioned correctly despite the energy fluctuations experienced during the pandemic.

Antonio García-Ferrer, general director of ACS, maintained that he is missing an increase in investment in infrastructure in the approved Budgets, since in all crises, he has defended, investing in them “is a way to reactivate the economy” .