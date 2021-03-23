The Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge foresees an approximate public investment of 7,000 million euros in water during the next six years, which will be included in the hydrological plans of the hydrographic demarcations that the Ministry is finalizing, said yesterday its titular Teresa Ribera in an act on the occasion of World Water Day.

He pointed out that the accelerated advance of climate change, with a palpable increase in extreme episodes of drought and floods, shows that it is necessary to adapt. “To gain resilience, we must reconfigure our way of relating to this increasingly scarce asset.” Therefore, the Ministry will address three priority objectives: the recovery of rivers and aquifers and protection against floods; the promotion of sanitation, purification and reuse, and the digitization of water administration.

It will also work to combat diffuse pollution and preserve water quality, a key factor in preventing the loss of biodiversity and harmful impacts on health and the environment, the ministry said in a statement.

It plans to invest in a first phase of three years about 1.7 billion euros in water resources management. Of these, 800 million will be allocated to the recovery of rivers and aquifers, (225 million), to the minimization of flood risks with preferably natural retention measures (225 million) and to the reduction of the extraction of underground water by the of alternative resources (350 million euros). On the other hand, 650 million euros will be used to promote sanitation, purification and reuse.