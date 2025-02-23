The vice president of the European Commission and Competition Commission “We are in the planned deadlines and decisions are expected in March.”

“What we are not going to do is get carried away by populism on the other side and give a quick response to counterattack. We respect the rules of the game“, he says in an interview in the country published this Sunday, in which he considers that China” has given an intelligent response “to tariffs imposed by Trump.

In this sense, it refers to the regulatory and competition measures that China has decided to approve against the USA instead of responding with more tariffs and warns that the European Commission “It has plans to defend the interests of Europe, But it makes sense to give an answer and prejudge what has not yet happened. “

“For now, we have attended an advertisement festival. But they have not materialized,” he emphasizes, while recalling that Brussels “is a normative power precisely because he respects the times of the rule of law” and “Because it makes decisions on the basis of the evidence and information that is collected.”

Ribera affects that Europe must act with “strategic intelligence” and must wait since “nothing has been delayed.” “We are guarantee because we want solid cases, which we do not lose in court later,” he says.

In his opinion, the provocations should not be entered, although he shows sharp with which “Strengtantly reject interference in enormously sensitive processes such as the configuration of public opinion and elections,” in relation to US threats to review the so -called ‘Google Rate’.

On the other hand, about the War of Russia in Ukraine and the negotiations that the US is carrying out alone with the Russian president, Ribera reiterates that Brussels does not accept that negotiating table “in which two actors distribute access to the territory “.

“There are no dignified peace and security conditions for Ukraine and Europe”criticizes, after remembering that there are responsible for the American Republican Party who have been in favor of defending “the dignity of Ukraine, their sovereignty, its borders.”

“Even in administration, not everyone thinks the same in Washington. And the same with citizens: a part of American society is uncomfortable with what is happening,” he concludes.