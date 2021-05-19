The Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, justified this Wednesday the change of the Transfer rules to avoid “unreasonable use that generates high and low peaks”, and to carry out a “much smarter use of resources”. This was indicated in a press conference that he offered together with the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, where he pointed out that the Transfer “allows to guarantee access to water to three million people.”

Ask the irrigators for peace of mind



Regarding the demonstration of the irrigators and the Circle for Water that will take place on Monday in Madrid, against the cut of the Transfer -motivated by a probable increase in the ecological flow of the Tagus-, the fourth vice president asked “Tranquility” in the face of a “noise that is not necessarily justified”.

Ribera defended that “it is not reasonable to trust that there will always be upstream resources in the volume that may be required.” Therefore, the minister said that the change in the rules allows “Flatten the peaks that leave out of normality” the flow. It also did not consider it reasonable that “11 months a year we are in extraordinary contribution”, in reference to Level 3 of the head-end reserves. The modification affects Level 2, whose transfers fall from 38 to 27 hectometres per month, which will redistribute shipments to Segura throughout the year.

He advocated “other measures” to “strengthen the availability of resources within each account,” as well as “increase desalinated water capacity” and reuse.

Ximo Puig had an impact on «the overcoming sterile wars», But stressed that “The Transfer is inalienable” for the Valencian Government. “We need to guarantee irrigators quality water at the right price and forever.” He opted for “doing it with intelligence” and stressed that “at no time has the cessation of the Transfer been considered”, but a “mix of resources” has been proposed. According to Ximo Puig, it is necessary “to couple the measures for the reuse of Madrid’s waters and our own” where they still have a “significant gap”.