The executive vice president of the European Commission for a clean, fair and competitive transition, Teresa Ribera, has approved a package of aid for the expansion in ten years of the useful life of the Belgian nuclear power plants, doel 4 and Tihange 3 that can ascend to about 32,000 million euros.

The Belgian Law of 2003 on the progressive elimination of nuclear energy provided for the closure of the seven reactors of the country before 2025. In March 2022, given the concern for the security of supply and the Russian invasion against Ukraine, the Belgian government decided Keep the two most recent nuclear centrals open.

In June 2024, Belgium notified the commission of his plan to support the expansion of the useful life of two nuclear reactors, with a generation capacity of up to 2,000 MW.

On July 22, 2024, the Commission opened an in -depth investigation to evaluate the measure since it had doubts about the design of the contract for differences (CFD) and the proportionality of the financial agreements, which could have released the beneficiaries from a party too large of risk, as well as on the proportionality of the amount of responsibilities transferred in nuclear waste.

The beneficiaries of the measure are Electabel, subsidiary of Engie and Luminus, subsidiary of EDF, as well as “Be-Nuc”, the joint business between the Belgian State and Electribrabel. After the measure, both reactors will be Be-Nuc co-ownership, with an 89.8%participation, and Luminus, with a 10.2%participation.

According to the European Commission, the aid includes the following components, which constitute a single intervention:

Financial and Structural Provisions: (1) The creation of “Be-Nuc” to cover the necessary capital expenses; (2) A contract for differences, which guarantees stable income for a period of 10 years and limits excess remuneration; (3) Other financial protection mechanisms, such as a loan and a guarantee of operational treasury.

Transfer of responsibilities of Electribraba to the Belgian State in relation to nuclear waste and spent fuel, through the payment of 15,000 million euros; and the distribution of risks and legal protection in case of future legislative changes.

Belgium modified the conditions of the project’s public aid package and clarified that the reactors have an old technology through which it is not secure or technically viable to increase and reduce the power frequently. Therefore, the Belgian nuclear safety authority limits the number of modulations, which reduces the flexibility and capacity of the nuclear operator to respond to market signals.

Regarding the need and suitability of the additional financial support mechanisms to the CFD, in particular the creation of BE-NUC, as well as the loans and the guarantee of exploitation treasury, Belgium clarified that these instruments are complementary and cover different related risks with the project, so they are necessary to guarantee their long -term financial viability.

To ensure that the design of the CFD was adequate and that undue distortions of the operation of the electricity market, Belgium, transferred the decision of decision to an independent energy manager, which will sell the part of nuclear electricity, and that It will have adequate financial incentives, subject to reevaluation after 3 or 5 years, to guarantee efficient use of modulations; Ensure that the manager can freely market the Be-Nuc electricity fee in any market, and that it will act independently, organizing an open and competitive tender, including additional safeguards in the event that the ENGIE Marketing Entity participated and/or won The tender.

To guarantee the proportionality of the measure, Belgium will set the exercise price of the CFD on the basis of a discounted cash flow model that guarantees that the total amount of the aid is limited to the project financing deficit. According to sector sources, this CFD could be approximately 85 euros/MWh.

The financial model guarantees that Be-Nuc’s shareholders will obtain a market profitability rate for their investment. The mechanism of “adjustment of the market prices risk” has been intensified, for which the Belgian State and the beneficiaries share the consequences of lower (or higher (or higher) market prices to those planned and the treasury guarantee has been limited of exploitation.