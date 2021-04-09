The Sports He finalizes the details of his visit to Langreo, but at the same time he has already received good news for the next day, in which he will receive a visit from Numantia: Riazor may double its capacity for the duel with the soriano team. The meeting already has date and time set and will be played next Sunday 18 at 7:00 p.m..

The pandemic data has improved in A Coruña and the Xunta de Galicia have eased restrictions in practically the entire health zone. This implies that, barring complications over the next few days, Deportivo may allow the attendance of up to 1,000 spectators for that important match against one of the direct rivals to reach the 1st RFEF.

In the last days, Depor had to limit access to 500 spectators, while other Galician teams such as Compos or Racing had already been able to go to 1,000 due to the better situation in their health area.

Pending ticket sales

Deportivo is expected to launch ticket sales early next week. The club will follow the procedure of the last weeks, in which protective members who have not yet been able to attend any meeting have priority. The management is done by lottery and with a single price per location of 6 euros.