Sportingafter completing the promotion of Racing, you already know mathematically that his only access to Second is called playoff. Also that those parties will be played in Galicia in single-party crosses and, probably, in the Riazor stadium in his case. For this reason, one of the Borja Jiménez’s objectives were to recover solvency at home in this final stretch of the season, something he is achieving day by day. Since the defeat against the Cantabrians on February 16 (0-1), the Blue and Whites They add up to five wins and a draw that have restored confidence to the team.

In addition to reliability, Deportivo had one of the strengths with which it started the season and then lost: an express hit. A) Yes, the last three Riazor visitors saw how they were already behind on the scoreboard almost before the start: UD Logroñés (Antoñito, 5′), Dux (Quiles, 5′) and Rayo Majadahonda (Lapeña, 6′). LThe initial avalanche of the Coruñeses went even a little further, because the 2-0 also took a breath. He came against the La Rioja team in minute 12 (Lapeña), against Dux in minute 10 (Soriano) and against Rayo in minute 22 (William).

hold second position

Deportivo’s objective in the final four rounds of the league is to maintain the second position, which would give him an advantage for the playoff since it would earn him a tie in all his crosses. Once again, performance at the Riazor will be key. This weekend, Borja Jiménez’s men will add three points for sure as they will have the match with the missing Extremadura. Of the three that will play, only the duel against Valladolid B will be at home. Before the game in Pucela, they will host Tudelano at home and close the season at their stadium against Unionistas. Depor, pending the decision of the Appeals Committee on the alignment of Bilbao Athletic, They have a three-point lead over Racing de Ferrol, in third place.