Rias Gremory He’s been off screen for a while because High School DxD has not confirmed its season 5 in the anime.

Apparently plans for its release were postponed due to covid-19, so it’s still in production somewhere in Japan.

While High School DxD come back, the cosplayer yourwaifu_cosplaydecided to pay homage to Rias Gremorytaking her characteristic outfit with some accessories that make her look more rebellious.

As you can see, yourwaifu_cosplay managed to perfectly reproduce the clothing of Rias Gremoryalthough a few extra details gave it a unique touch.

While the uniform and hair remain similar to the animated version, the hands show a colorful tattoo of eeveein addition to some designs that are not well appreciated in photography.

On the other hand, yourwaifu_cosplay It has some piercings on the nose and lips that give it a more rebellious look.

In another photograph we can see that the skirt was also perfectly imitated, and to top it off, the cosplay has a pair of wings, similar to the ones shown Rias Gremory.

Yourwaifu_cosplay He added in the description that this character inspired his first outfits, although over time he improved.

Will Rias Gremory be back soon?

As we mentioned before, season 5 of High School DxD It has been postponed for some time, the last date mentioned being the month of December 2021.

So far it is known that Rias Gremory could return sometime in 2022, but until today they have not given an exact date.

What is certain is that it is already in production and it is a fact that we will see it, so do not despair.

