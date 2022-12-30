Although the anime of high school dxd It is still on hiatus and no one knows when it will return, its characters are not idle at all. Especially Rias Gremoryher co-star, the source of much fan art and cosplay.

In the case of the latter, many cosplayers tend to be inspired by their appearance during this animated adaptation. Especially when he is wearing the Kuoh Academy uniform, or with a series of outfits that appear.

However, there are other ways to get inspired to create a Rias cosplay and among them is the popular web game Marvelous! Yes, it is well known in Japan but not so much in the West due to the restrictions it has.

Among them that there is no western version and this title is only in Japanese. The fact is that the cards it contains show the girls in the series with many different outfits that are consistent with the season.

So that any cosplayer can take advantage of what is shown in the game of high school dxd and be inspired to create more than one cosplay of Rias Gremory or any of her friends.

As expected, Christmas is very present in this title. That is why on more than one occasion Rias and company have appeared with outfits inspired by this western festival that is also celebrated in the country of the Rising Sun.

A Rias Gremory cosplay with a very Christmassy touch

Rias Gremory cosplay from high school dxd that on this occasion we share is a contribution from the Brazilian cosplayer Maru (@maru9caudas).

As you can see she decided to recreate the appearance of this demon but dressed as Santa Claus. That is why she wears the typical red hat with a white border and a white ball on the tip. Her jacket is missing and in its place is a red bikini top.

She is also wearing a skirt of the same color mentioned before and a black belt. In addition to the above, she retains Rias’s long red hair as well as her eye color.

Apart from the aforementioned, he wears long red gloves and some kind of furry shoulder pads. This last detail appears in the upper part of the gloves and the lower part of the skirt. It’s a cosplay inspired by the character but with some creative liberties.

