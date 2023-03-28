By Eduardo Simões

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Former Americanas chief executive Sérgio Rial said this Tuesday, in testimony before the Senate Economic Affairs Committee (CAE), that he had difficulty obtaining information from the retailer’s previous management during the transition in command of the company and that, upon discovering the accounting hole in the company, he needed to extract the information “by drops” from the accounting department.

Rial was invited to speak about the crisis at the retailer at a CAE session to which the current CEO of Americanas, Leonardo Coelho Pereira, and the president of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), Isaac Ferreira, among others, were also invited. .

“The previous president (Miguel Gutierrez), who has vast experience as I mentioned, did not succeed him”, said Rial to the senators, recalling that he was announced as executive president of the company in August 2022 to assume the post in 1st of January of this year.

“He was a person with the characteristics of a CEO, having been at the company for so long, central, in the sense that information was very well controlled, let’s say, by him together with his board”, said Rial about Gutierrez, who worked at Americanas for about 30 years, of which about 20 in the executive presidency.

Rial said that he had 21 meetings with Gutierrez — who expressed, as he reported, concern about the possibility of duality in command of the company in the transition period —, in addition to visiting a single company distribution center and a few stores with the then president of company.

“Never, never in a way that I could prospectively understand the size of the challenge, mainly financial, that I would be facing”, he reported.

According to Rial, who resigned from the executive presidency of Americanas about 10 days after being sworn in, Gutierrez did not want the executive to participate in the company’s year-end closing meeting, a measure that the former president of the retailer classified as “little common”.

“Until December 26 (2022) it was not known prospectively what the Americanas results would be for 2022. In fact, we do not know until today. In reality the fourth quarter, so far, has not been published,” he said.

Americanas announced last week the postponement of the publication of its results for the past year, scheduled for this week, in the midst of the process of calculating the numbers within the scope of the judicial recovery.

Gutierrez could not immediately get a comment. According to the advisory of Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), author of the request for this Tuesday’s hearing, Gutierrez was among those invited to the CAE session, but was not found to receive the invitation. Americanas’ auditor, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), was also invited, but decided not to send a representative.

Rial said he became aware of the company’s accounting gap on January 4, when two directors told him that Americanas’ bank debt was not properly accounted for under the “banks” item on the balance sheet.

“That is, the bank debt of the company, which in the third quarter was 19 billion reais… the bank debt of this company becomes 35, 36 billion reais, with a net worth of 16. I am absolutely aware that the company had an insolvency equity structure”, he said.

From then on, he said, he sought to understand the origin of the inconsistencies and again faced difficulties in obtaining information.

“From the 4th to the 11th (January) I didn’t receive anything on paper, I didn’t receive something like a map, I extracted the information drop by drop day after day incessantly with the former financial director. There was no predisposition ‘let me explain everything that happened, let me explain everything how it happened and why it happened’. None of that,” he said.

MAIN SHAREHOLDERS

Rial also sought to exempt Americanas’ three main shareholders — Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira — from responsibility, stating that they showed shock and surprise at the revelation of the hole in the company. He also said he was sure that the main shareholders “will continue to give credibility to the company”.

At the same hearing, the current president of the retailer, Leonardo Coelho Pereira, defended the company’s judicial recovery plan and expressed confidence in the success of the measure.

“The fundamental thing is: there is a possibility of recovering this asset”, he said, adding that Americanas “has endured a lot of bad behavior over the last 20, 30 years”.

He said that the audit firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers continues to work at the company, but now with a “shadow audit” being carried out by Deloitte. The executive added that he cannot prejudge what happened at the company and that it is up to him to ensure the maintenance of Americanas and await the outcome of the investigations.

Asked about the possibility of fraud, he said “maybe that’s the conclusion, but they need to finish the job.”

Pereira also said that the company’s financial department was rebuilt and that it has been working to rebuild the company’s balance sheet. “Today we have two audits doing the numbers checking,” he said.

“Americanas, after the judicial reorganization, cannot go wrong anymore”, he added.

(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Pedro Fonseca)