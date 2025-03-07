He Rain and snow temporary which is leaving intense storms in much of Spain, especially in the Mediterranean and Catalonia area, has been primed with the Murcian municipality of Lorcawhere the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) had activated the orange alert for this Thursday. “It is not a Dana. It is not Valencia. It is not autumn. It is not something exceptional. It is a very hot Mediterranean. Atmospheric steam records. A planet that is on its way to +2ºC. A destabilized climate. It is a different world to the one we have met“A neighbor has spun in X next to some images of floods enraged through the streets of the municipality.

To this point the floods have reached that, after being suspended the classes of all kinds in the town, in addition to Puerto Lumbreras and Mazarrón, A woman has had to be rescued with symptoms of hypothermia by firefighters after being trapped in their car between two ramblas grown by the rains. It has occurred near a scrap after 14.30, when emergency services received the notice.

So, A total of 80 troops and 66 machines belonging to the conservation service of the regional road network TRabajan in the framework of the emergency device activated last weekend. In addition, the road brigades perform drag cleaning, withdrawal of slope landslides, water classes, cracking of cracks in the firm to waterproof, withdrawal of blocks of larger stones and, above all, the surveillance of the state of the regional roads. These are Some of the most shocking videos of the storm: