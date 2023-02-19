He added, in a television interview, that “he was not asked to work for a new period,” according to Reuters.

Riad Salameh indicated that he believes that “the past period is sufficient.”

Salameh stated that the country’s current foreign exchange reserves amount to $10 billion, while the value of gold reserves has reached $17 billion.

Salameh faces many criticisms due to the policies adopted by the Central Bank of Lebanon during the country’s worst financial crisis.

The Public Prosecutor in Mount Lebanon, Judge Ghada Aoun, has conducted investigations since April, after the prosecution of Salama and his brother for the crime of “illicit enrichment and money laundering.”

Paris had also charged a Ukrainian woman close to Salameh with charges of “forming a criminal organization,” “organized money laundering,” and “serious tax fraud laundering,” according to a French judicial source.

The charges were brought against her as part of an investigation into Salama’s wealth in France, which it is suspected that he had collected through fraud, according to the same source.

Salameh faces many complaints against him in many countries, but despite the summons and travel ban issued against him in Lebanon, he is still in the position he has held since 1993, making him one of the longest-serving central bank rulers in the world.