Ana Carolina Nunesi Ana Carolina Nunes https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/ana-carolina-nunes/ 07/24/2024 – 16:56

Fashion is not usually the dominant theme when we talk about the Olympics. But the 2024 edition of the games, which began this Wednesday, the 24th, with the official opening on Friday, the 26th, is being marked by the debate about fashion and style, but not because they are being hosted in Paris, the capital of haute couture.

On the eve of the competition, the athletes’ uniforms are among the most talked about topics on social media. In addition to fashion professionals, many people have jumped on the trend and decided to give their opinions on the model presented. And most of the reviews are not positive.

Riachuelo, responsible for creating the pieces in partnership with the COB (Brazilian Olympic Committee), says it is monitoring the impact. The company has a dedicated team to monitor the networks.

“We want to listen, welcome consumer opinions and learn. There are many people involved in this process [de criação] and everyone who participated gave their all, heart and soul. Everyone gave their best,” says Riachuelo’s Marketing Executive (CMO), Cathyelle Schroeder, who is in Paris following the games.

The retailer does not disclose the amount invested in sports sponsorship. However, it says that the partnership has been in place since 2020, since the process for creating the Olympic line is long and involves many steps – such as technical briefing, study of materials, approvals, modeling and execution.

“The creations are submitted for general approval, including from the COB. They are validated by many people. It is a long process, with many experts involved,” says the executive.

Criticism

Comments on social media criticized the overall composition of the costume. Some considered it simple and that it did not represent the richness of Brazilian culture.

“Although there is a relevant element, which is embroidery, valuing this rich work from the Brazilian Northeast, there was a lack of connection with the contemporary. There was a lack of salt, seasoning, borogodo. It’s an outfit that appears to be up-to-date and projects the image of an outdated country,” commented influencer Caio Braz.

Another criticism came from singer Anitta. On social media, she stated that the uniform “represents how the athlete is treated”.

“I think the look represents exactly how athletes are treated in the country. Without structure, without opportunities, undervalued. Athletes in Brazil are great winners just for resisting the decision to be athletes. I think the look came to reaffirm exactly that, how athletes need to be warriors and go through thick and thin to follow their dreams,” criticized Anitta.

The denim jacket, on the other hand, draws attention due to its price. Each one is on sale at Riachuelo stores for R$599. 1,230 jackets were produced for the opening show and 900 units for sale, in a limited edition due to the handmade production. Thus, according to the retailer, they are considered exclusive pieces, hence the higher price of the product.

O Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) hits back at criticism and responded with a somewhat unusual comment, after the entity’s main leaders complained about how many people are treating the issue in the media.

“It’s not Paris Fashion Week, it’s the Olympic Games. So our focus is on that. We always get excellent comments, just watch the videos of the athletes themselves on social media,” said COB president Paulo Wanderley.

The organization’s marketing director, Gustavo Herbetta, noted that the opinion is not unanimous. He noted that the debate is subjective, as it involves people who approved and others who did not like it.

“We obviously participated in the entire process of choosing this uniform, we approved it with great pride. If necessary, we would approve this uniform again,” he assured.

The looks

According to Schroeder, more than 500 people were involved in the design of the uniform, which involved national and international references, such as Dior’s New Look line. “Over the course of two years of building the project, there was a huge investment from many people. They are involved [no processo] semiotics, elements of Brazilianness that represent us, some literal, others not so much”.

The executive also says that the project was based on two main pillars that are also those of the Paris Games, which are sustainability and equity. “Thinking about sustainability, in addition to the project with the embroiderers, we also applied it to jeans, pigments, and the logistics chain. In terms of equity, the project had 60% female participation.”

The items created by Riachuelo are the so-called travel kit and the outfit to wear at the opening ceremony. Namely:

Women’s and men’s t-shirts

Women’s and men’s sweatshirt

Women’s and men’s sweatpants

Children’s sweatshirt

Children’s sweatpants

Embroidered Denim Jacket

The items are delivered with a suitcase and backpack. The shoes are from Havaianas, another COB partner. The training and competition uniforms are provided by the sponsors of each athlete or category.

The partnership between Riachuelo and the COB is not new. The athletes who participated in the Pan American Games in Santiago (Chile) in 2023 have already paraded with looks created by the retailer.

Embroidery

The highlight of the uniforms has been the embroidery application made on the back of the denim jacket. The work has received praise, as it is handcrafted, embroidered one by one by the Timbaúba dos Batistas Embroiderers, a group from Seridó, in the backlands of Rio Grande do Norte.

“The pieces [do bordado] bring references to Brazil, with colors that echo the hues of the national flag, and also fashion references from the host country, France. They were developed by talented artisans from the Northeastern hinterland, and bring all the richness of Brazilianness to the parade on the Seine River,” says Schroeder.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo