Retailer Riachuelo has 2,000 open jobs in several states. There are opportunities for face-to-face work, in addition to the home office modality, both for those looking for full-time opportunities and for young apprentices and freelancers.

Those interested can apply for vacancies in three areas: Administrative/Financial, Service and Audit/Quality. In the list, it is possible to choose between São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Porto Alegre, Recife, Fortaleza, Maceió, among other capitals.

To apply, simply access the link https://riachuelo.gupy.io/ and click on the vacancy of interest. When checking the prerequisites and more information for the opportunity, the candidate must click on the “Apply for the job” button.

Among the benefits, the company offers:

Health care

Dental care

group life insurance

Totalpass

educational partnerships

Discounts at Riachuelo

Meal ticket

Currently, Riachuelo accumulates 2 factories, one in Natal (RN) and another in Fortaleza (CE); there are 380 stores spread across Brazil, a headquarters and a financial one, a contact center, three logistics centers, a transport company, a shopping center, two theaters and an exclusive office in Shanghai, China.