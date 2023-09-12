Store chain recognizes that “choosing the model of the pieces and the color palette was really unfortunate”

Riachuelo announced on Monday (September 11, 2023) that it will collect the set of shirts and pants with blue and white stripes associated with the uniform given to Jews imprisoned in Nazi concentration camps during the Second World War.

In a statement, the store chain acknowledged that “the choice of the model of the pieces and the color palette was really unfortunate”. He said he values ​​“respect for all people” is that, “At no point was there any intention to make any allusion to a historical period that violated the human rights of so many people”.

“We would like to reinforce that all pieces are already being removed from our stores and e-commerce”, wrote Riachuelo in a statement sent to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

“We understand the sensitivity of the matter, we are grateful for the alert brought by our consumers and we apologize to everyone who felt offended by what the product may have represented”, he concluded.

O Power360 asked Riachuelo about the case, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

REPERCUSSION

The measure was in response to criticism from entities linked to the study of the genocide of the Jewish people and internet users.

On a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Holocaust Museum profile explained the discomfort caused by the piece. According to the institution, an image construction process causes images to carry “senses and emotions”. This way, “an aesthetic set consisting of pants and shirt in these colors [azul e branca]widths and collar undoubtedly refer to the Holocaust”.

Attempts to disassociate the aesthetic standard from uniforms “they disregard the fact that the image produces meaning from a collective imagination. And that awakens painful sensations,” the museum stated.

One of most commented posts on X about the case was made by cultural producer Maria Eugênya. In the text, she states that “the use of violent aesthetics (Holocaust, slavery) to generate controversy is one of the aspects of marketing, it is nothing new”.

“But I insist that knowing history and the construction of critical thinking and memory preservation is lacking for many people to be at least embarrassed to think that this is ok”, he added.

Read the full posts mentioned in this text: