Stormtroopers of the 20th motorized rifle division of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation took control of a strategically important stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk direction. This was reported by “RIA News” source in the Southern Group of the RF Armed Forces.

The Russian military advanced under intense shelling. They were able to get close to the Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold, where four Ukrainian soldiers were located.

The competent actions of the deputy platoon commander and the entire group of Russian fighters made it possible to kill two Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, wound one and capture one, the agency’s source said.

At the same time, Russian fighters also captured a large arsenal of Western weapons, which included ten NLAW anti-tank missile systems (ATGMs), five Javelin ATGMs, four Swedish AT-4 hand-held grenade launchers, small arms ammunition, foreign gas masks and surveillance and communications equipment.

Earlier that day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian air defense systems had shot down a Mi-8 helicopter, seven HIMARS shells and 17 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones in one day. In addition, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces hit the command and observation posts of the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 1st operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. During the day, enemy personnel and military equipment were destroyed in 127 special operation areas, the department specified.

At the same time, it became known that the gunners of the 152-mm self-propelled gun 2S3 “Akatsiya” of the “Center” group of troops destroyed a strong point with Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in the Krasnolimansk direction of the special operation. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The coordinated and effective actions of the artillerymen of the Center group of troops prevent the transfer of enemy reserves and support the offensive actions of the assault groups, the department noted.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.