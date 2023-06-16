During the strike of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, was seriously injured, as reported on June 15 “RIA News” an employee of the power structures of the Russian Federation, citing a source in the Ukrainian military intelligence.

According to the agency, Budanov was taken to Germany by a US special plane and is now in the Bundeswehr hospital in Berlin. Doctors assessed his condition as serious.

On May 29, Budanov threatened Russia with an early response to missile strikes. He stated that Ukraine’s response would not be long in coming. It was about the destruction of airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Russian troops. After that, he stopped appearing in public.

Commenting on a number of Russophobic statements by Budanov, including a statement about the involvement of the GUR in terrorist attacks against a number of media persons in Russia, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, said that Moscow strongly condemns such actions.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that Budanov’s words once again confirmed the correctness of the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a special military operation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.