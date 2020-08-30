Riya Chakraborty, who is believed to be the main accused in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, has started questioning by the CBI team. According to some recent reports, Riya Chakraborty has accepted her drug-related chat in front of the CBI team. However, Riya’s lawyer said on Saturday evening that he does not trust any such reports until the investigating agency confirms it.

It is being told in the reports that in the CBI interrogation, Riya has admitted that she had typed the chat whose screenshots came out. However, Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that there is no time for all this and he will accept the same thing that CBI ED, police or NCB will give in writing. Let us know that screenshots of these alleged chats of Riya were shared on social media by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Sushant Case: Riya Chakraborty may have a lie detector test

These chats involve conversations between Riya, her brother Shouvik, Samuel Miranda and Siddharth Pithani. By reading these chats, it seems as if all these people were giving drugs to Sushant. Apart from these people in this group, allegedly many people from Sushant’s team including Ayush, Anandi, Siddharth Pithani and Shruti Modi. After the allegations on Riya, her lawyer also said that Riya has never consumed drugs in her life and for this she is also ready to undergo blood tests.